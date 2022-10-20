Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $614,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $155.39 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.