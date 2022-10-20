Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Equinix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.56.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $529.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

