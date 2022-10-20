Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 20th (BYD, CISO, CSU, GDEN, ORA, RLMD, RPD, RRR, RTOKY, RVMD)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 20th:
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc.. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a neutral rating.
Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc.. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
