Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 20th (BYD, CISO, CSU, GDEN, ORA, RLMD, RPD, RRR, RTOKY, RVMD)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 20th:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc.. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a neutral rating.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc.. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

