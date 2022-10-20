Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.71 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $126.71 million and $1.16 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00010850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,072.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00268310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00113424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00745984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00557146 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00245404 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,229,316 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.