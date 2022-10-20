Everdome One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.41 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $239.00 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.