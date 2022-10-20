Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Evergy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Evergy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Evergy by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.21. 15,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. Evergy’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

