FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.13.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

