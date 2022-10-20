Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,091.30.

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferguson from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $183.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

