Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 10,466 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 58,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,735. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

