Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,862 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

