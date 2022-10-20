First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 2,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $873,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter.

