FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 492,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 589,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 176,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter.

