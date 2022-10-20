Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluence Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth $950,000. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth $3,144,000. Canal Insurance CO boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 254.5% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after buying an additional 94,533 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. Equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

