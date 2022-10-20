FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FOX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.