Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 9,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 173,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLBR. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,802,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 279,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 62,655 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.