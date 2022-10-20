Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 36,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank raised Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Galiano Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$150.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 27.44 and a quick ratio of 27.32.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

