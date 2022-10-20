Galxe Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20.46 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Galxe token can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00010690 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $71.68 million and $20.46 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Galxe

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project Galaxy is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

