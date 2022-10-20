Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $205,920,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

GRMN stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $165.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.