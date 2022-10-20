GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 7%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 66,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

GH Research Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 373.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

