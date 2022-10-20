Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 198,051 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 198,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $522,854.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,771,073 shares in the company, valued at $65,395,632.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $565,783.76.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Barry Canton sold 211,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $593,092.65.

On Monday, October 10th, Barry Canton sold 213,575 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $615,096.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of DNA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 33,497,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,845,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The business had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,302,509 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at $52,022,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

