GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYCGet Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

