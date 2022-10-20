GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 3.6 %

GNNDY stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $201.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.96.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.