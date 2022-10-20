Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT Lowered to $59.00 at JMP Securities

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

GDEN opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

