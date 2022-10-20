Governance OHM Trading Down 4.5% This Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $2,544.09 or 0.13360543 BTC on exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $143,004.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
