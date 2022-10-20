Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.14.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $958.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after buying an additional 302,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

