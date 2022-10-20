Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 940 ($11.36) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 974 ($11.77).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 765.20 ($9.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,663.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 869.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 868.42.

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total transaction of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

