Head to Head Contrast: Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) & Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP)

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine 4 and Inseego’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $51.64 million 2.21 -$19.41 million N/A N/A Inseego $262.40 million 0.76 -$48.13 million ($0.56) -3.32

Alpine 4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inseego.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -15.43% -19.71% -10.35% Inseego -21.16% N/A -26.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Alpine 4 and Inseego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.4% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Inseego shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Inseego shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alpine 4 and Inseego, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inseego 0 1 3 0 2.75

Alpine 4 currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 379.93%. Inseego has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Alpine 4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than Inseego.

Summary

Alpine 4 beats Inseego on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. In addition, it designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. Further, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufacturers and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G fixed wireless routers and gateways, mobile hotspots, and wireless gateways and routers for IIoT applications; and Gb speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices, which are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. In addition, the company sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and IIoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include telematics, asset tracking, and management platforms which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Inseego Subscribe, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their customers wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

