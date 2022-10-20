Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.78

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 44203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 84,180 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

