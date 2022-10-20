Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.03 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 17,132,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,350,603. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 126,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 331.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 66,245 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

