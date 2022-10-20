Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $785,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 110,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.41.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.22. The company had a trading volume of 33,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average is $131.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

