Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.25.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hochschild Mining Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

