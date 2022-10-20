Holistic Financial Partners Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,507,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 409,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

