Hudock Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $40.96 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71.

