Hudock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.0% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 341,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after purchasing an additional 137,166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,279,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $236.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

