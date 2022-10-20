Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Incyte to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of INCY opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Incyte by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Incyte by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

