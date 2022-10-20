Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Insider Purchases A$49,932.00 in Stock

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Alan Phillips acquired 228,000 shares of Infinity Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$49,932.00 ($34,917.48).
Alan Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Alan Phillips acquired 112,300 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$23,583.00 ($16,491.61).
- On Tuesday, August 30th, Alan Phillips acquired 82,888 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$16,577.60 ($11,592.73).
Infinity Mining Price Performance
Infinity Mining Company Profile
