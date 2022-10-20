Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Acquires $243,750.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMPGet Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $243,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,126,959 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,616.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Wes Cummins purchased 60,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00.
  • On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $404,000.00.
  • On Thursday, September 29th, Wes Cummins purchased 106,400 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 27th, Wes Cummins purchased 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00.

CalAmp Trading Down 3.3 %

CAMP opened at $3.47 on Thursday. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.31.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

