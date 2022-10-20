Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Acquires $243,750.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $243,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,126,959 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,616.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CalAmp alerts:

On Wednesday, October 12th, Wes Cummins purchased 60,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins purchased 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $404,000.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Wes Cummins purchased 106,400 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Wes Cummins purchased 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00.

CalAmp Trading Down 3.3 %

CAMP opened at $3.47 on Thursday. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.