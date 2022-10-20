Insider Buying: Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) EVP Buys $69,750.00 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,445 shares in the company, valued at $363,941.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Daktronics Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of DAKT stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.53. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.86.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $171.92 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Daktronics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
