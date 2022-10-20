Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Acquires $29,310.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Formula One Group stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $4,237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.