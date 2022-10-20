Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,800,347 shares in the company, valued at $26,850,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,706,703 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $1,280,027.25.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 650,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $507,000.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 106,705 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $82,162.85.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 635,755 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $546,749.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,280,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $1,011,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 139,027 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $111,221.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $372,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $352,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $607,028.18.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

ContextLogic stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,811,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,296,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic by 68.0% during the first quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

