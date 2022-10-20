International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 4.3% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 399,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.46. 260,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,089. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.