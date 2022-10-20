InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 296 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 625,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

