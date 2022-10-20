Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

ISRG stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.02. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

