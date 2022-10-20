Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $211.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day moving average is $221.02. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

