Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.22. 25,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 86,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75.

Further Reading

