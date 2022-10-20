Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.54 and last traded at $76.54. Approximately 3,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05.

