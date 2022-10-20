iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is American Money Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,169,000 after acquiring an additional 393,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.80. 18,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,946. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24.

