iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,929 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.13. 19,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,709. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $77.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

