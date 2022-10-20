iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 287,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,230,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,483. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

