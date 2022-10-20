iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,514 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,738,000 after purchasing an additional 149,379 shares in the last quarter.
DVY stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
